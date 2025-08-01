Russians strike with a drone near a high-rise building in Kharkiv – a five-month-old baby is among the wounded

Evening Kharkiv (Illustrative screenshot)

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with a drone – the strike took place near an apartment building, and three children, including a five-month-old baby, were among the wounded. About reported city mayor Ihor Terekhov.

The occupiers attacked Kharkiv with a Molniya drone, the mayor wrote at 20:47.

Molniya is an FPV drone that can carry three to five kilograms of explosives. This drone is capable of is cheaper than a Shahed and it is more difficult to detect. The flight range is 40 km.

Later it became known that the occupiers' UAV hit near an apartment building in the Kyiv district of the city.

As of 21:29, seven people are known to have been injured.

"There is also information about damage to two apartment buildings and one car. All relevant services are working at the scene," Terekhov said.

UPDATE at 21:44. "There are already ten victims, including three children. Among them is a five-month-old baby," wrote Terekhov.

UPDATE at 22:54. The number of victims in Kharkiv increased to 11, reported head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov. Five people are in hospital, including two children.