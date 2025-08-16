The day before Zelenskyy trip to Trump, Macron, Starmer and Merz convene a "coalition of the willing"

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: LUDOVIC MARIN/EPA)

On Sunday, August 17, an online meeting of the "coalition of the willing" will be held to discuss steps to achieve peace in the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was reported by the French presidential administration Emmanuel Macron, reports Barron's media.

The meeting is organized jointly by Macron and the leaders of the British and German PMs Keir Starmer and Friedrich Merz.

The meeting of the "coalition of the willing" will take place the day before the trip of president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington for talks with the US leader Donald Trump.

Earlier, Macron announced a conversation with Zelenskyy, Trump and partners, as well as further actions after discussions with European colleagues following Trump's meeting with the dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

"We agree to state that it is crucial to continue to support Ukraine and to put pressure on Russia as long as its war of aggression continues and until a lasting and durable peace is established that respects Ukraine's rights," the French leader said.

He also emphasized that any lasting peace must be accompanied by "unwavering security guarantees" and welcomed the United States' willingness to contribute to them.

"We will work on this together with them [the United States] and with all our partners in the 'coalition of the willing', with whom we will meet again shortly, to make concrete progress. It will also be important to learn all the lessons from the last 30 years, in particular from Russia's persistent tendency not to honor its own commitments," the French president added.