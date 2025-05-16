Head of the Polish Embassy: Transfer of MiG-29 to Ukraine is quite possible

The transfer of the MiG-29 primarily depends on the Ukrainian side, the head of the embassy noted.

MiG-29 (Photo: EPA)

The head of the Polish Embassy in Ukraine, Piotr Lukasiewicz, called the transfer of Soviet MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine possible. He said this in an interview with European Truth.

When asked by a journalist whether Ukraine could receive an additional batch of MiG-29 aircraft, Lukasiewicz said that this primarily depends on the Ukrainian side, as it is currently focused on mastering new types of weapons, such as Gripen or F-16 aircraft.

"As for the MiG-29, we are gradually withdrawing them from our arsenal, replacing them with F-16s. Their transfer to Ukraine is quite possible, the relevant negotiations are still ongoing," the head of the embassy assured.

He also noted that negotiations are currently underway to balance what Ukraine needs and what the priorities are.

"What the allies want to give or even transfer to Ukraine must be properly used for victory," Lukasiewicz replied.