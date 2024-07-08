Ukraine and Poland sign security agreement: Warsaw to consider transferring MiG-29s

Poland to provide Ukraine with several military aid packages in 2024 under the agreement

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Tusk (Photo: Office of the President)

On July 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed a security agreement, as reported by the President's Office.

The signing took place during Zelenskyy's official visit to Warsaw.

The President's Office noted that since the full-scale invasion began, Poland has provided Ukraine with 44 aid packages containing various types of weapons and ammunition worth over 4 billion euros. This year, Poland will provide several more military aid packages and, according to the agreement, commits to continue supporting Ukraine for 10 years.

Additionally, Warsaw will consider transferring at least one additional squadron of MiG-29 fighters (minimum 14 aircraft) to Kyiv. For the first time among bilateral security agreements, this document provides for the possibility of intercepting missiles and drones in Ukrainian airspace that are launched in the direction of Poland.

The agreement includes a section on defense industry cooperation, including the placement of Polish defense companies' production in Ukraine and exploring additional joint defense production opportunities.

Poland will also continue operating the POLLOGHUB logistics hub and utilizing the potential of the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian Brigade to strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the President's Office wrote.

Separate sections of the agreement cover economic recovery and reconstruction, border infrastructure, and transit potential development.

Political cooperation includes issues of European integration, implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, sanctions, compensation for damages to Ukraine, and holding the aggressor accountable.

The full text of the security agreement between Ukraine and Poland can be found here.

