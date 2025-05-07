Duda: I don't know if Putin is ready for peace. Only Trump can force him to make it
Polish President Andrzej Duda sees no signals from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that he is ready to compromise in the war against Ukraine. Moscow is still determined to capture Ukraine, he said in an interview with Bild.
"I don't know if Vladimir Putin is ready. Maybe he would be ready of his own free will if he had all of Ukraine in his hands. Then maybe he would be ready. Then maybe he would say: Yes, now is the time to end this war. We got everything we wanted, and maybe even more," the Polish president said.
In his opinion, only US President Donald Trump can force the Russian dictator to the negotiating table. Duda said he still hopes that the process initiated by Trump for a ceasefire and possible peace will be successful.
"Why? Because the United States is the largest military power in the world with more potential than Russia. Because the United States has a large nuclear arsenal at its disposal. And President Trump himself once said: I'm sure my nuclear button works," Duda said.
At the same time, the Polish leader noted that both Russia and Ukraine should be pressured to end the full-scale war. According to him, it is important for Warsaw to see the war end in a permanent and just peace.
- On April 24, expressed the opinion that only pressure from the United States, led by President Trump, could stop the Russian-Ukrainian war The same day, the Polish president said that Ukraine and Russia should make concessions to achieve peace On May 6, Duda called on Trump to force Putin to peace after criticizing Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski xml-ph-0015@deepl .
- .
- .