Ukraine presents defense innovations to the United States – details

Shmyhal said that Kyiv and Washington are focused on implementing the Trump-Zelensky defense agreements

Daniel Driscoll and Denys Shmyhal (Photo: Telegram channel of the latter)

Ukraine has presented its military developments to the United States, including drones. About this wrote defense minister Denys Shmyhal following a meeting with U.S. secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll.

Shmyhal said that he presented to the partners Ukrainian developments in the field of defense innovations, including the production of FPV drones, interceptors and long-range UAVs.

"I emphasized: Ukraine is a reliable ally of the United States. We are ready to strengthen U.S. global leadership based on the lessons of modern warfare. [...] Ukrainian products in the field of unmanned systems, communications and situational awareness systems are among the best in the world and prove their effectiveness in combat. Ukraine is ready to work with its allies to develop joint security solutions. And the role of the United States is extremely important here," the Defense Minister said.

According to him, Ukraine and the United States are focused on the next steps to implement the "historic defense agreements" reached by the presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump: "They will raise our cooperation to a new level and strengthen the defense capabilities of both countries."