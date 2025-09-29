Ukraine's delegation goes to the US for talks on the "drone deal"
A Ukrainian delegation has traveled to the United States for a meeting on the joint production of drones. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense reported Suspilne.
According to him, during the meeting, the parties will discuss technical issues of such UAV production.
Read also
The delegation of Ukraine is headed by the Deputy Minister of Defense Serhiy Boyev.
Earlier, on September 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv is negotiating with Washington on two arms deals and the sale of UAVs – Mega Deal and Drone Deal.
In July, the head of state noted that Ukraine could sign a large-scale contract with the United States for the supply of combat drones in the amount of $10 to $30 billion.
- on September 28, US vice president Vance said that the United States is negotiating the sale of long-range Tomahawk missiles to European partners for transfer to Ukraine.
- Meanwhile, US special envoy Kellogg said that Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes against Russia.
Comments (0)