Ukraine's delegation goes to the US for talks on the "drone deal"

Kyiv and Washington to discuss technical issues of UAV production in cooperation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Illustrative photo from the meeting on September 23: Office of the President of Ukraine)

A Ukrainian delegation has traveled to the United States for a meeting on the joint production of drones. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense reported Suspilne.

According to him, during the meeting, the parties will discuss technical issues of such UAV production.

The delegation of Ukraine is headed by the Deputy Minister of Defense Serhiy Boyev.

Earlier, on September 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv is negotiating with Washington on two arms deals and the sale of UAVs – Mega Deal and Drone Deal.

In July, the head of state noted that Ukraine could sign a large-scale contract with the United States for the supply of combat drones in the amount of $10 to $30 billion.