Keith Kellogg (Photo: BORIS ROESSLER/EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump has authorized long-range strikes against Russia, although the Pentagon has not authorized Ukraine to carry them out "from time to time" before. This was stated by Special Envoy Keith Kellogg in an interview with Senior White House Correspondent and Fox News host Jackie Heinrich.

The journalist quoted Trump's post, in which he suggested that Ukraine, with the support of Europe, could regain all its territories, "and maybe even go further." She asked Kellogg whether this meant the possibility of strikes deep into Russian territory.

In response, Kellogg began with a traditional speech for American officials that this is not Trump's war, and that the war began under the presidency of Barack Obama in 2014 and became full-scale in 2022 under the presidency of Joe Biden .

Speaking directly about the strikes deep into Russia, Kellogg said that "they sometimes got some authority, sometimes they didn't.".

When asked whether Ukraine could launch long-range strikes against Russia and whether it was authorized by Trump, Kellogg said: "I think that after reading what he said and what Vice President Vance said, as well as Secretary of State Rubio, the answer is yes. Use the ability to go deep. "There is no "untouchability".