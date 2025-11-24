Stefanchuk voices Ukraine's "red lines" in peace talks

Ukraine will never recognize the annexation of its own regions and opposes the right to veto the definition of future alliances

Ruslan Stefanchuk (Photo: Verkhovna Rada)

Ukraine is ready and has always been ready for peace, but it has its own "red lines" that are unacceptable. These are said chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk at the fourth parliamentary summit of the International Crimean Platform.

Ukrainian "red lines":

→ no legal recognition of the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories;

→ no restrictions on the Ukrainian Defense Forces;

→ No veto on Ukraine's right to choose future alliances;

→ Any genuine peace process must be based on the principles of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine" and "nothing about Europe without Europe."

→ a guarantee that Ukraine will not give up its language, faith and national identity.

Stefanchuk noted that no one has the right to cross these lines, physically, legally or morally. And an important component of a real peace plan is Ukraine's defense capacity building.