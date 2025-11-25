Yermak said that the current draft plan is in Ukraine's interest and respects its red lines

The main gap that Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyi have to overcome is the territory, the head of the OP believes

Andriy Yermak (Photo: Office of the President)

The current draft peace plan meets Ukraine's interests and respects its red lines. This was stated in an interview with Axios said the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermakwho participated in the talks in Geneva on November 23.

He stated that the main gap that the US president must bridge Donald Trump and the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyythere is a territory.

The 28-point plan promised Russia additional territory that it does not currently control. This provoked a sharp negative reaction from Ukraine and some of its supporters, the media reported.

The U.S. argument was that the current trajectory of the war showed that it was only a matter of time before Ukraine would lose this territory anyway.

Aside from specific issues, such as the territories Zelenskyy wants to discuss with Trump, Yermak said the current project is in Ukraine's interest and respects its red lines.

One of the key issues adapted to the new project is the security guarantees that the United States and its European allies will provide to Ukraine.

"I think it looks very solid now," Yermak said of the text on security guarantees.

The head of the OP believes that this is a historic decision by Trump and the United States to "provide strong security guarantees that Ukraine has never had before."