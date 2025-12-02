Russia attacks power facility in Odesa region: there are power outages

Attack in Odesa region (Photo: t.me/odeskaODA)

At night, Russia attacked the south of Odesa region with "shaheds" – civilian and energy infrastructure was targeted. About the consequences reported oleh Kiper, head of the regional military administration.

A power facility, an administrative building, and some private households in the region were damaged. The strikes caused fires that were quickly extinguished by rescuers.

The damage to the power facility caused power outages. According to Kiper, there was no information about injuries or deaths.

The city's emergency response headquarters is operating at the site of the attack, and 11 resilience centers have been deployed to help the population. Critical infrastructure is temporarily running on generators.

UPDATED at 08:50. DTEK's energy facility was under attack, the company reported. 8,000 families managed to reconnect using backup schemes. Another 36,300 are temporarily without electricity.

Power engineers are currently working in an intensified mode to restore electricity as soon as possible.