Russian attack on Dnipro region kills 12-year-old boy, injures three people – photos

A child was killed and his parents were injured in an enemy attack in Dnipropetrovs'k region, there is also destruction and fire

Attack on the Dnipro region (Photo: SES / Facebook)

On the night of December 5, a terrorist state attacked the Dnipro region. As a result of the attack, a child was killed, three other people were injured, and there was destruction and fire. This was reported by the acting heads OBA Vladislav Gaivanenko and Civil service for emergency situations.

The enemy attacked two districts of the region – Synelnikovo and Nikopol.

In the Vasylkivska community of the Synelnykivsky district, Russians attacked a residential sector with a UAV. The attack killed a boy born in 2013 and injured his parents, a woman born in 1988 and a man born in 1986.

A fire broke out at the scene of the attack. A private house was destroyed and another damaged.

The enemy attacked Nikopol district with artillery, FPV drones and Grad multiple rocket launchers. A man born in 1955 was injured in the shelling in Pokrovske community. Two private houses, five apartment buildings, and a car were destroyed.

A total of nine drones were shot down over the region.

How to reported Air Force, Russia attacked Ukraine with 137 drones in total at night, about 90 of which were "shahids." They managed to shoot down or suppress 80 UAVs, and hit another 57 at 13 locations.

