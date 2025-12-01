Russia launches missile strike on Dnipro: three people killed, one wounded

Vladyslav Haivanenko (video screenshot)

On the morning of December 1, Russia fired a missile at Dnipro. Head of the regional military administration Vladyslav Haivanenko reported about the dead and injured.

A service station and businesses were hit and damaged. A rescue operation is underway at the site of the attack, with doctors, rescuers, law enforcement and other emergency services involved.

As of 11:45 a.m., it was known that three people had been killed in the attack. According to preliminary data, eight people were injured.

Other consequences are being clarified. Before the attack at 10:10 a.m., the Air Force warned about the use of ballistics from Taganrog, Russia.

UPDATED at 12:20 PM. The number of injured has risen to 15. Three of them are receiving outpatient treatment, the rest are hospitalized. Six of the injured are in serious condition.

Атака по Дніпру (Фото: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA)

Атака по Дніпру (Фото: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA)

Атака по Дніпру (Фото: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA)