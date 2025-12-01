Russia launches missile strike on Dnipro: three people killed, one wounded

Russia launches missile strike on Dnipro: three people killed, one woundedupdated
On the morning of December 1, Russia fired a missile at Dnipro. Head of the regional military administration Vladyslav Haivanenko reported about the dead and injured.
A service station and businesses were hit and damaged. A rescue operation is underway at the site of the attack, with doctors, rescuers, law enforcement and other emergency services involved.
As of 11:45 a.m., it was known that three people had been killed in the attack. According to preliminary data, eight people were injured.
Other consequences are being clarified. Before the attack at 10:10 a.m., the Air Force warned about the use of ballistics from Taganrog, Russia.
UPDATED at 12:20 PM. The number of injured has risen to 15. Three of them are receiving outpatient treatment, the rest are hospitalized. Six of the injured are in serious condition.
- november 29 Russia massively attacked Kyiv and the region. Two people were killed and one wounded. The right bank of the capital was left without electricity.
- november 30 russians attacked Vyshhorod, as a result of which fires broke out in the houses and at the promotional facility. One person was killed and one wounded. The enemy struck a cassette drone.
Comments (0)