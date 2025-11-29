Russia massively attacks Kyiv and the region: one killed and one wounded

A man was killed in the capital due to Russian shelling, 11 more people were injured

A Russian massive attack on Kyiv and Kyiv region on the night of Saturday, November 29, left one dead and one wounded. This was reported by the military administrations of the capital and the region.

At 00:43, the head of the KIAA Timur Tkachenko claimed about the consequences of the attack in Darnytskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. Among other things, a residential high-rise building was damaged.

Later, Tkachenko reported that a house in the Solomyansky district was damaged as a result of the attack. As of 01:40, there were known about at least six locations with damage in different parts of the city, as well as about the victims.

Pros data the body of a man was unblocked from the rubble at one of the locations in Svyatoshynskyi district. As of 05:38, the number of victims increased to 11.

At 06:14 Tkachenko said reported that in Obolon district, a drone damaged houses in the private sector in several locations.

The occupiers also fired missiles and drones at the Kyiv region. By data the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, two women were injured in Brovary. A woman born in 1959 received cut wounds to her body and was taken to a local hospital. The other victim is a woman born in 1975. She sustained a cut wound to her leg.

In Brovary district, multi-storey and private houses were damaged, and a fire broke out on the territory of a garage cooperative. Fifty-two people, including three children, were evacuated from the damaged high-rise building.

State Emergency Service of Ukraine clarified the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that Fastiv district was also under attack. Rescuers added that the shelling in Brovary caused a fire and destruction in a nine-story building on the eighth and ninth floors.

This is the second massive shelling of the capital this week. On the night and morning of November 25, Russia attacked Ukraine with Shaheds, ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and Daggers. As a result, in Kyiv seven people were killed more than 20 people were injured.

As a result of the attack on Kyiv the logistics center was damaged, supermarket chains Novus. Four drivers of suppliers who had arrived to unload the goods were killed, and five other people were injured.

Also suffered is one of the facilities of Textile-Contact Group, the largest manufacturer in the Ukrainian light industry.