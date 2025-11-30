During a Russian attack on Vyshhorod in Kyiv region, a drone with cluster munitions hit the roof of a high-rise building, and rescuers managed to collect elements of the occupiers' dangerous weapons. About this said The State Emergency Service.

The agency announced a "unique demining operation" in the city.

"During a nighttime enemy attack on the city, one of the Russian drones hit the roof of a high-rise building, but fortunately did not explode. As a result, the damaged drone itself, its warhead, and 21 cluster munitions remained on the roof. Another dangerous "cassette" was in the yard of the house," the publication says.

The State Emergency Service notes that each of these munitions posed a critical threat to the residents of the residential complex, as such "cassettes" are equipped with self-deactivators and "could explode at any time."

To neutralize them, the rescuers fenced off the dangerous area and evacuated the residents of the upper floors.

"To minimize the risks, the operators of robotic systems and UAVs used drones and a multifunctional robot in tandem, including on the roof of the building. The robot carefully collected all the explosive items in a special container, which was then loaded into a pyrotechnic vehicle using a crane. All ammunition was neutralized by a controlled explosion at a special site," the agency said.

Photo: SES

