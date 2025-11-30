Russians attacked Vyshgorod: fires in houses and at a promotional site, one dead and one injured – photos

According to rescuers, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kyiv region, and local authorities reported a UAV hit

Vyshhorod hit (Photo: SES)

On the night of November 30, Russia launched a missile attack on Vyshhorod in Kyiv region. The attack resulted in one dead and one wounded, reported at the State Emergency Service around 01:48.

The enemy attacked the residential and industrial sectors of the city. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out in a high-rise building in apartments from the first to the sixth floors. The building was partially destroyed, and rescuers evacuated 146 residents.

As of 02:42, one person was reported dead and six injured. Firefighting is still ongoing, with 90 rescuers and 18 pieces of equipment working at the scene.

According to Mayor Oleksiy Momot, the high-rise building hit a Russian drone. All victims are being provided with assistance. And the head of the regional military administration Mykola Kalashnyk said about 11 victims, including one child, and six hospitalized.

Fire and destruction of private houses were also reported, and parked cars were damaged. Firefighting operations at one of Vyshhorod's industrial enterprises are underway.

UPDATED at 9:30 AM. The number of casualties has risen to 19, including four children, Kalashnik reported. Eleven of the injured are hospitalized with injuries of varying severity: burns, shrapnel wounds, limb injuries, and smoke inhalation.

One man died. The fire in the multi-story building has been extinguished, and evacuated residents will be temporarily relocated.

Also in Vyshgorod, two more multi-story buildings, 14 private homes, a business, and seven cars were damaged.

Attack on Vyshhorod (Photo: City Council/Facebook)

Attack on Vyshhorod (Photo: City Council/Facebook)

Attack on Vyshhorod (Photo: SES)

Attack on Vyshhorod (Photo: SES)