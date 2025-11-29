Russia fired 36 missiles and almost 600 UAVs. Zelensky names main goals

Three people were killed and dozens more injured in the massive attack

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

About 36 missiles and nearly 600 drones were fired by Russians during a massive attack on the night of November 29. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, emergency services are working at the sites of Russian strikes in Kyiv and the region.

"About 36 missiles and almost 600 drones were launched by the Russians against ordinary life," Zelenskyy wrote.

The main targets of the attack were energy and civilian facilities, with many damages and fires in residential buildings. The President noted that dozens of wounded and three dead have been reported.

He emphasized that we need to work without losing a single day to have enough missiles for air defense systems, to have everything we need to protect and put pressure on Russia.

"It's time for Europe to make a decision on frozen assets if Moscow does not want to give up drone and missile strikes. And we definitely need to talk to all partners about steps to end this war," the Head of State said.

ADDED AT 11:06 A.M. Command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the main direction of the massive attack is Kyiv region.

In total, the occupiers launched 632 air attack weapons, including 36 missiles:

→ 596 drones of various types;

→ five X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (launch area: Ryazan region);

→ 23 X-101/"Iskander-K" cruise missiles (launch areas: Rostov region);

→ four "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles (launch area: Bryansk, Rostov region);

→ four X-59/69 guided missiles (launch areas: Kursk region).

As of 10:30 a.m., the air defense has shot down or suppressed 577 air targets:

→ 558 enemy UAVs;

→ on X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile;

→ 12 X-101/"Iskander-K" cruise missiles;

→ four Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

→ two X-59/69 guided missiles.

Missiles and 35 attack UAVs hit 22 locations, and the downed ones fell at 17 locations.

On the night of November 29, the Russian Federation massively attacked Ukraine. Kyiv and the region came under attack. There are two dead and dozens of wounded in the capital.

In Kyiv left without electricity more than half a million consumers. Another 100,000 consumers are without power in Kyiv region.