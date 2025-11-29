Sybiga: It is telling how Putin again used Orban as an accomplice to his terror

Russian dictator uses such politicians as actors in his bloody play, says Foreign Minister

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga considers it indicative of how the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin used the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban as an accomplice to his terror. With the appropriate statement, the head of diplomacy spoke while commenting on the nighttime Russian attack.

Sybiga noted that Russia has fired dozens of cruise and ballistic missiles and more than 500 drones at ordinary homes, the power grid, and critical infrastructure.

According to him, while everyone is discussing the points of peace plans, Russia continues to implement its "war plan" of two points: to kill and destroy.

"It is also telling how Putin has once again used Viktor Orbán as an accomplice in his terror. In 2024, after Orban's visit to Moscow, Russia carried out a terrible attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Ukraine," the Foreign Minister wrote.

This time, the aggressor state massively attacked Kyiv immediately after Orban's visit and empty talk of "peace." Sibiga believes that Putin "uses such politicians as actors in his bloody play."

He emphasized that the Russian dictator wants to continue the war at any cost. According to the Minister, the international community has the means to make this price unbearable for him.

November 28 Orban met in Moscow with Putin. They talked about gas supplies and Russia's war against Ukraine.

On the night of November 29, the Russian Federation massively attacked Ukraine. Kyiv and the region came under attack. There are two dead and dozens of wounded in the capital.