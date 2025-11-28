Hungary intends to negotiate with Russia on "affordable energy supply" this winter and through 2026

Viktor Orban and Vladimir Putin (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban and the country's foreign minister Peter Siyarto on November 28, they arrived in Moscow for talks, among other things, with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by politicians on social media.

Orban in the social network X stated, that the purpose of his visit to Moscow was to negotiate energy supplies to Hungary. He reminded that oil and gas are supplied to the country via pipelines from Russia and called these supplies "a key element of energy security."

He also reminded that in early November i went to Washington, DC, after which sanctions against Russian energy were lifted from Hungary. Now it intends to reach an agreement with Russia.

"That is why I am traveling to Russia today: to make sure that Hungary's energy supply remains secure and affordable this winter and next year," the Hungarian prime minister wrote.

Siyarto on Facebook saidthat without Russian energy, electricity bills for Hungarian families would have tripled, which is obviously unacceptable.

The meeting with Putin and Hungarian politicians will also be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the dictator's adviser Yuri Ushakov, and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. The Hungarian side will be represented by Minister of Construction and Transport János Lazar and Orban's chief national security adviser Marcel Biro, transmits index.hu.

Also on the agenda is a discussion of a peace plan to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

According to Russian propagandists, the parties have already begun meeting with Putin.