Orban wants to appeal the EU's decision to refuse Russian gas
Olena Mazun
News editor at LIGA.net
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says his government will sue the European Union over the EU's decision to phase out Russian gas imports. Hungary was considering this move last month, reports Euractiv.
"We do not accept this obviously illegal decision, contrary to European values, which was chosen by Brussels to silence a national government that does not agree with it," Orban said .
He added that the EU decision is a "trade policy measure," while sanctions decisions require unanimity. The Prime Minister said he was looking for "other, non-legal" means to counter the decision, but did not disclose details yet .
- The EU is considering the initiative to completely abandon Russian oil and gas as part of the severance of energy relations with Russia due to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
- On September 24, Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU would impose duties on oil imports from Russia to force Hungary and Slovakia to switch to purchases of non-Russian oil.
