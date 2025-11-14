Orban wants to appeal the EU's decision to refuse Russian gas

Viktor Orban (Photo: EPA / ZOLTAN FISCHER)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says his government will sue the European Union over the EU's decision to phase out Russian gas imports. Hungary was considering this move last month, reports Euractiv.

"We do not accept this obviously illegal decision, contrary to European values, which was chosen by Brussels to silence a national government that does not agree with it," Orban said .

He added that the EU decision is a "trade policy measure," while sanctions decisions require unanimity. The Prime Minister said he was looking for "other, non-legal" means to counter the decision, but did not disclose details yet .