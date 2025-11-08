Orban: Hungary has received full exemption from sanctions on oil and gas supplies from Russia

Hungarian Prime Minister says he managed to achieve full sanctions relief at meeting with Trump

Viktor Orban in the White House (Photo: EPA/AARON SCHWARTZ)

The United States has agreed to release Hungary from sanctions on Russian oil and gas. This was announced at a press conference following a meeting with the American president by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to Magyar Nemzet and Telex .

In particular, we are talking about the Russian gas pipelines Turkish Stream and Druzhba, as well as the only operating nuclear power plant Paks-2.

"We have agreed, the president has made a decision and said that these sanctions will not be applied to these two pipelines. In the case of Turkish Stream and Druzhba, Hungary will receive a full exemption from sanctions. In the case of Paks 2, the sanctions exemption will not be extended, but will be completely canceled," he said .

Orban also said that discussions on all issues of importance to Hungarian interests had taken place at the ministerial level between the two countries. According to him, the American side is interested in Hungary's economic stability.

During a meeting at the White House, US President Donald Trump said, discussing Russian oil, that Hungary has no sea, so oil supplies are a "serious problem" for them.

Hungarian MP Balázs Orbán thanks Trump for his decision in a CNN program.

"Thanks to Trump, who promised that we would get tax breaks for Russian oil and gas," quotes his Telegraph.