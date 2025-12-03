Russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones: there are dead and "seriously wounded" – photos

Russians attacked several districts of the region with drones and killed two people

On the night of November 3, Russian occupants attacked three districts of the Dnipro region with drones. As a result, people were killed and injured, and fires broke out, reported acting head of the DIA Vladislav Gaivanenko.

As a result of a drone strike on Ternivka, Pavlohrad district, two men aged 43 and 50 were killed. Three other people were injured and hospitalized.

the 65-year-old man and woman are in serious condition, the 18-year-old boy is in moderate condition.

Haivanenko added that the strike partially destroyed a private house and damaged six others. Garages and cars were also damaged, and one car was destroyed. A fire broke out in the town.

The Russians also struck the Vasylkiv community in the Sinelnykivsky district, damaging the infrastructure there. In addition, the enemy hit Nikopol and Marhanets community with FPV drones.

In total, four drones were shot down over Dnipropetrovs'k region.

