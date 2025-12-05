After Spiegel leak, Macron assures that there is "no mistrust" between Europe and the US over Ukraine

French president denies warning Zelenskyy about possible betrayal by the United States

Emmanuel Macron in China (Photo: Adek Berry/EPA)

President of France Emmanuel Macron said that there is "no mistrust between Europe and the United States". The comment came after he privately warned that the United States could betray Ukraine. Macron's words were quoted by the British newspaper The Guardian.

"The unity between Americans and Europeans on the Ukrainian issue is extremely important. And I say it again and again, we need to work together," he told reporters during a visit to China.

Macron added that Europe supports the United States' peace efforts.

"The United States needs Europeans to lead these peace efforts," Macron emphasized.

The German magazine Der Spiegel on Thursday, December 4, cited a leak of information from a confidential conversation between several European leaders, in which Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed doubts about the US efforts to negotiate between Ukraine and Russia.

The transcript quotes Macron as warning the president Volodymyr Zelenskyythat "there is a possibility that the United States will betray Ukraine territorially, without a clear definition of security guarantees."

When asked about the Spiegel article, Macron responded on Friday: "I deny everything."