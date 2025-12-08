Zelensky believes the US will be open to the PURL program

The President stated that the Americans "make money" by selling weapons to their allies for further transfer to Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects that the United States will continue to put pressure on Russia and will not abandon the PURL program for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine. He said this during a conversation with journalists.

The president was asked to comment on whether Ukraine and Europe are satisfied with the option if the United States refuses to participate in negotiations to resolve the war but continues to send weapons under the PURL.

"I think it is not satisfactory. We need to fight for the United States of America so that they continue to help, continue to support, continue to put pressure on Russia," Zelenskyy said.

He added that security guarantees from the United States are also important for Ukraine.

"The Europeans are still strong, they are our partners. But PURL is an opportunity to buy from America. This is the weapon that Europeans, unfortunately, do not have. And that's why we have to continue it, anyway. I think the United States will be open to this program," the president said.

He added that Americans are "making money". This, in his opinion, fits with the current US policy that "they support Ukraine," not for free, but they do.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the PURL is working. First of all, allies buy air defense for Ukraine.

The Head of State clarified that Ukraine needs $15 billion annually for this program. And this year we need another $800 million. Until now, Ukraine has needed $1.5 billion, but the Netherlands has announced new military aid worth 700 million euros.

On December 5, Sibiga reported that 21 countries have already joined the PURL program, with total commitments reaching $4.18 billion.

Prior to that, Tayani said the Italian government has said that Italy's participation in the PURL program would be "premature" amid intensified negotiations to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.