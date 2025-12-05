21 countries have joined PURL, with commitments exceeding $4 billion – Siberia

The Foreign Minister said that five new countries had joined the program and eight additional contributions had been received from states that had already supported it

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: ERA / Mykola Tys)

21 countries have already joined the PURL program, with a total commitment of $4.18 billion. About said minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga.

"The visit to NATO headquarters alone brought about 1 billion in additional contributions to PURL. Five additional countries. Eight additional contributions from countries that have already participated," the statement said.

According to Sibiga, this time the circle of participants has expanded beyond NATO for the first time, with Australia and New Zealand joining the program.

december 3, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand announced on the allocation of $15 million for a program to purchase American weapons for Ukraine.

"New Zealand stands in solidarity with Ukraine as it enters its fourth winter of defending itself against Russian aggression," added Defense Minister Judith Collins.

Australia also announced a military aid package to Ukraine worth A$95 million ($63 million), reported ambassador of Ukraine to Australia Vasyl Miroshnychenko. This amount includes $50 million for the PURL, $2 million for the "drone coalition" and $43 million for military equipment, including tactical air defense radars, ammunition and engineering support.