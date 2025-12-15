Russian Federation deployed all operational reserve near Pokrovsk, but defenders also received reinforcements - Ukrainian Armed Forces
The Russians have deployed their entire operational reserve near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, but Ukrainian defenders have recently received reinforcements. This was reported on the evening of December 15 reported The "Vostok" military grouping.
"The enemy has suffered significant losses and has now deployed its entire operational reserve - an airborne division consisting of three regiments. With these forces, the Russians are trying to push our defense, both on the flanks and directly. However, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have also recently received reinforcements, so they are successfully resisting these attempts," the post says.
According to the command, Ukrainian defenders continue to control the north of Pokrovsk, and in its center the military are blocking the occupiers' advance.
Regarding Myrnohrad, the group said that its units continue to hold the defense lines and are destroying the invaders on the outskirts of the city.
However, the command pointed out that logistics in the city remains difficult: "To strengthen our supply capabilities, measures are being taken to expand logistics corridors to Myrnohrad."
The Ukrainian analytical project Deepstate claims that the north of Pokrovsk is in the gray zone. This means that active hostilities are taking place in this area and it is not clear who controls it.
The gray zone also surrounds Myrnohrad from the northwest: the city is partly under Ukrainian control, partly in the gray zone, and partly occupied, the researchers say.
- On December 4, the interlocutors LIGA.net the 38th Separate Marine Brigade said that Myrnohrad is now almost completely surrounded by Russian troops. The enemy is using a lot of guided aerial bombs, the situation in the extremely complex.
- On December 8, the 7th Airborne Corps confirmed the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops to more favorable positions near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.
- On December 10, the East group reported that the defenders had repelled a mechanized assault by Russians in Pokrovsk, and the General Staff showed video of the burning Russian column. Later it became known that on the same day, the defenders repelled Russian assault on motorized vehicles.
- On December 13, Ukrainian army chief Syrskyi said that the Russians were transferring additional reserves to the Pokrovsk direction. According to the military commander, in recent weeks, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have regained control of about 16 square kilometers in the northern part of Pokrovsk.
