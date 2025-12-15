Russian Federation deployed all operational reserve near Pokrovsk, but defenders also received reinforcements - Ukrainian Armed Forces

The "Skhid" group commented on the situation at the front in the Pokrovsko-Myrnohrad agglomeration

The Russians have deployed their entire operational reserve near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, but Ukrainian defenders have recently received reinforcements. This was reported on the evening of December 15 reported The "Vostok" military grouping.

"The enemy has suffered significant losses and has now deployed its entire operational reserve - an airborne division consisting of three regiments. With these forces, the Russians are trying to push our defense, both on the flanks and directly. However, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have also recently received reinforcements, so they are successfully resisting these attempts," the post says.

According to the command, Ukrainian defenders continue to control the north of Pokrovsk, and in its center the military are blocking the occupiers' advance.

Regarding Myrnohrad, the group said that its units continue to hold the defense lines and are destroying the invaders on the outskirts of the city.

However, the command pointed out that logistics in the city remains difficult: "To strengthen our supply capabilities, measures are being taken to expand logistics corridors to Myrnohrad."

The Ukrainian analytical project Deepstate claims that the north of Pokrovsk is in the gray zone. This means that active hostilities are taking place in this area and it is not clear who controls it.

The gray zone also surrounds Myrnohrad from the northwest: the city is partly under Ukrainian control, partly in the gray zone, and partly occupied, the researchers say.

Map: Deepstate