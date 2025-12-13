Ukrainian Armed Forces regain control of about 16 square kilometers of territory north of Pokrovsk over the past few weeks, says Commander-in-Chief

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: General Staff Communications Directorate)

In some important areas, the Defense Forces are conducting their own active operations and clearing the enemy from the settlements. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

In particular, according to him, Ukrainian defenders are now actively engaged in the Pokrovsko-Myrnohrad agglomeration.

"In Pokrovsk itself, over the past few weeks we have managed to regain control of about 16 square kilometers in the northern part of the city. Logistics to Myrnohrad is difficult, but it is ongoing," emphasized the chief.

At the same time, according to the General Staff, since the beginning of the day on December 13, Russian troops have tried to advance on the positions of our troops 19 times in the Pokrovske sector.

According to Syrskyi, no territorial losses were reported in the Kupiansk, Kostiantynivka and Prydniprovskyi operational areas.

The statements of Russian propaganda about the pace of the Russian troops' advance are not true, the chief emphasized.

on December 8, the Seventh Airborne Corps confirmed the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops to more favorable positions near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. The command stated that this maneuver was carried out to save the lives of the defenders, improve the logistics of the group, and to alignment of the front line.

Earlier, Syrsky said that at one point in the fall of 2025, there were no Ukrainian forces in Pokrovsk. However, in mid-November, the defenders launched an offensive – and now hold the north of the city.