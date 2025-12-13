Russians move reserves to Pokrovsk – Syrskyi

Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about the situation with the defense of Pokrovsko-Myrnohrad agglomeration

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian occupants deploy additional reserve forces to the Pokrovsk direction, reported commander-in-сhief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"We are holding the defense of Pokrovsko-Myrnohrad agglomeration. Once again I visited the military authorities that continue our operation in this area. The situation remains difficult. The enemy is trying to increase pressure on our defensive positions and deploying additional reserves," he wrote.

Syrskyi noted that based on the results of the reports, he "clarified the tasks" for the commanders of the corps and units holding the lines in this area.

According to the chief commander, steps have been identified to strengthen the defense, in particular, to maintain important logistics routes to increase the effectiveness of fire, improve coordination between units and provide defenders with everything they need.

"We remain committed to the tactics of active defense. We are talking about improving the operational situation, conducting local operations to dislodge the enemy from certain territories, and creating conditions for the next maneuvers of our forces," the military leader noted.

The Ukrainian OSINT project Deepstate claims that the north of Pokrovsk is in a gray zone and that it also surrounds Myrnohrad from the northwest. This means that active hostilities are taking place in this area, and it is not clear who exactly controls it.

Map: Deepstate

