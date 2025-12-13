Russians move reserves to Pokrovsk – Syrskyi
Russian occupants deploy additional reserve forces to the Pokrovsk direction, reported commander-in-сhief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.
"We are holding the defense of Pokrovsko-Myrnohrad agglomeration. Once again I visited the military authorities that continue our operation in this area. The situation remains difficult. The enemy is trying to increase pressure on our defensive positions and deploying additional reserves," he wrote.
Syrskyi noted that based on the results of the reports, he "clarified the tasks" for the commanders of the corps and units holding the lines in this area.
According to the chief commander, steps have been identified to strengthen the defense, in particular, to maintain important logistics routes to increase the effectiveness of fire, improve coordination between units and provide defenders with everything they need.
"We remain committed to the tactics of active defense. We are talking about improving the operational situation, conducting local operations to dislodge the enemy from certain territories, and creating conditions for the next maneuvers of our forces," the military leader noted.
The Ukrainian OSINT project Deepstate claims that the north of Pokrovsk is in a gray zone and that it also surrounds Myrnohrad from the northwest. This means that active hostilities are taking place in this area, and it is not clear who exactly controls it.
- On December 4, the interlocutors LIGA.net the 38th Separate Marine Brigade said that Myrnohrad is now almost completely surrounded by Russian troops. The enemy is using a lot of guided aerial bombs, the situation in the extremely complex.
- On December 8, the 7th Airborne Corps confirmed the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops to more favorable positions near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. The command stated that this maneuver was carried out to save the lives of the defenders, improve the logistics of the group, and to alignment of the front line.
- Ukrainian army chief Syrskyi said that at one point in the fall of 2025, there were no Ukrainian forces in Pokrovsk. However, in mid-November, the defenders launched an offensive – and now continue to hold the north of the city.
- On December 10, the East group reported that the defenders had repelled a mechanized assault by Russians in Pokrovsk, and the General Staff showed video of the burning Russian column.
