Paratroopers show repulsion of Russian motorized assault near Pokrovsk – video
In addition to the mechanized assault in Pokrovsk on December 10, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian motorized attack in this area. Related post published 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to it, simultaneously with the assault on the occupiers' vehicles in the southern part of Pokrovsk, another episode of the Russian offensive took place: the invaders tried to break through in a convoy on motorcycles and ATVs in the direction of Hryshyno.
"When the enemy stopped at the point where the logistics route was cut, a real Russian massacre began. Ukrainian drones and artillery began to methodically eliminate the enemy," the statement said.
The corps noted that the remnants of the Russian infantry were destroyed in the field and forest belt, where the invaders tried to disperse and hide.
Hryshyne is a village northwest of Pokrovsk:
- On December 4, the interlocutors LIGA.net the 38th Separate Marine Brigade said that Myrnohrad is now almost completely surrounded by Russian troops. The enemy is using a lot of guided aerial bombs, the situation in the extremely complex.
- On December 8, the 7th Airborne Corps confirmed the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops to more favorable positions near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.
- On December 10, the East group reported that the defenders had repelled a mechanized assault by Russians in Pokrovsk, and the General Staff showed video of the burning Russian column.
- On December 13, Ukrainian army chief Syrskyi said that the Russians were transferring additional reserves to the Pokrovsk direction. According to the military commander, in recent weeks, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have regained control of about 16 square kilometers in the northern part of Pokrovsk.
