In addition to the mechanized assault in Pokrovsk on December 10, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian motorized attack in this area. Related post published 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to it, simultaneously with the assault on the occupiers' vehicles in the southern part of Pokrovsk, another episode of the Russian offensive took place: the invaders tried to break through in a convoy on motorcycles and ATVs in the direction of Hryshyno.

"When the enemy stopped at the point where the logistics route was cut, a real Russian massacre began. Ukrainian drones and artillery began to methodically eliminate the enemy," the statement said.

The corps noted that the remnants of the Russian infantry were destroyed in the field and forest belt, where the invaders tried to disperse and hide.

Hryshyne is a village northwest of Pokrovsk:

Map: Deepstate

Map: Deepstate