The enemy is trying to infiltrate into "upper" Myrnohrad, Svitlo and Rivne

Ukrainian Armed Forces (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

Russians' losses in the Pokrovsk sector increased after deploying reserves – 446 wounded and killed over the past week. About this reported seventh Air Assault Corps.

These losses are 30% higher than in the previous period. This is due to the fact that the enemy has fully deployed the operational reserve – three regiments of the 76th Air Assault Division of the Russian Federation.

An operation to provide air cover for land logistics routes on the approaches to the Pokrovsk agglomeration is currently underway. We are managing to destroy almost 100% of enemy air targets trying to approach these routes.

In Pokrovsk itself, Russians are most active on the western outskirts of the city. The enemy continues to try to break through in the direction of Hryshyne with the 76th Separate Tank Division, planning to move in several directions at once. However, the Defense Forces are cutting off the enemy's likely routes of advance.

In Myrnohrad, Russians are increasing pressure on the southeastern districts of the city. There are isolated cases of enemy infiltration on the outskirts of "upper" Myrnohrad. However, the Defense Forces, in particular, the soldiers of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade, are eliminating the occupiers.

Measures to stabilize and expand the logistics corridor to Myrnohrad continue. Sporadic hostile groups have been spotted in the areas of Svitloe and Rivne, but Rivne is under the control of the Defense Forces.