Ukrainian Armed Forces prevented Russians from gaining a foothold on the railroad near Pokrovsk – video

The enemy group, which was trying to gain a foothold for further advance, was destroyed by the SSO troops

CCO (Photo: t.me/ukr_sof)

Special operations forces prevented Russian occupiers from gaining a foothold along the railroad near Pokrovsk. Special forces showed video of the position being cleared of the enemy.

A group of Russians tried to gain a foothold along the railroad tracks in order to move on. However, the invaders' movement routes were hit from the air – some of the enemy soldiers were killed.

After that, a group of the third regiment of the Special Forces moved in to conduct direct action. The soldiers managed to kill two more Russian occupiers who had managed to hide in dugouts.

All this was happening under heavy fire from enemy artillery. Nevertheless, the SDF soldiers did not allow the occupiers to gain a foothold in their planned positions.