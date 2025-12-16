Ukrainian Armed Forces prevented Russians from gaining a foothold on the railroad near Pokrovsk – video
Special operations forces prevented Russian occupiers from gaining a foothold along the railroad near Pokrovsk. Special forces showed video of the position being cleared of the enemy.
A group of Russians tried to gain a foothold along the railroad tracks in order to move on. However, the invaders' movement routes were hit from the air – some of the enemy soldiers were killed.
After that, a group of the third regiment of the Special Forces moved in to conduct direct action. The soldiers managed to kill two more Russian occupiers who had managed to hide in dugouts.
All this was happening under heavy fire from enemy artillery. Nevertheless, the SDF soldiers did not allow the occupiers to gain a foothold in their planned positions.
- As of December 13, in Pokrovsk managed to return 16 square kilometers under the control of Ukraine.
- on December 15, the chief said that Russia has attracted the entire operational reserve near Pokrovsk, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces also received reinforcements.
