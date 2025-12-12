Zelensky came to Kupyansk and recorded a video

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Presidential website)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Kupiansk amid claims of a successful counterattack on the outskirts of the city and blocking the Russians inside it. He said this reported in a video message.

"Today, it is the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers who are achieving results for Ukraine. Many Russians talked about Kupiansk – we can see that. I was there and congratulated the guys. I thank every unit, everyone who fights here, everyone who destroys the occupier," Zelensky said.

The Head of State said that it was extremely important to achieve results on the frontline for Ukraine to succeed in diplomacy.

"This is how it works: all our strong positions inside the country are strong positions in the conversation about ending the war. I thank every soldier, I am proud of you! I thank all our Land Forces – today is exclusively your day," the President added.