In Kupyansk, Russians are in the north, but suffer losses. Their communications are cut off – Ukrainian Armed Forces

The enemy is trying to bring in reinforcements and move forces across Oskol, but is not having much success

Ukrainian Armed Forces (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

In Kupyansk, Russian troops are currently present in the north of the city, where they are gradually suffering losses. This was reported by Viktor Tregubov, head of the Joint Forces Communications Department, during a telethon.

According to him, the enemy has settled in the north of the city without much success for itself, although it is not abandoning attempts to replenish these forces. The Ukrainian military has effectively cut off enemy communications, so the advance of this replenishment is not possible.

"They are trying to use communications, but not very successfully. And the weather conditions, including fog. There is a well-built "kilzone" there, so they are not succeeding now. Therefore, they are suffering losses in the city itself faster than they are trying to replenish," Tregubov noted.

As of the morning of December 11, the military assessed the situation in Kupiansk as relatively stable. Regarding the statements of Russian propagandists about the alleged control of the city, Tregubov noted that having lied once, the Russians "cannot backtrack," so they are forced to promote these narratives.

There is also partial activity around Kupyansk: the enemy is trying to move to Kupyansk-Kuzlovyi, trying to operate on the other side of the Oskol River and move its troops across it. But all this is "without much success," Tregubov summarized.