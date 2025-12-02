"The information is encouraging". Syrsky says 'significant improvement' in Kupyansk

Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announces blocking of the ways of penetration of the occupants' subversive reconnaissance group into the city in Kharkiv region

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, the defenders have significantly improved their tactical position, said commander-in-Сhief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi after working in the units of the respective search and strike group and tactical group.

"I listened to the reports on the operational situation – the information is encouraging. Our units managed to significantly improve the tactical situation in the city. The infiltration routes of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups are blocked," he said.

Syrskyi noted that the city's territory is being cleared of invaders, and the defenders are working to gradually dislodge the occupiers from their foothold north of the settlement, as well as from a number of other areas where Russians are still present.

The chief of Staff also noted that he had given instructions to provide the military in the area with additional means to increase the firepower of the invaders.

The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Ukrainian military cleared almost all the occupants from Kupiansk.

Map: Deepstate

