Putin was again briefed on the "capture" of Ukrainian cities. NSDC Center explains Russia's tactics

Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin once again heard reports from its military about the alleged occupation of a number of Ukrainian cities. However, the invaders' tactics of pressure on the front lines and "loud statements" are aimed at the West and influence the negotiation process, said head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko.

"Over the next few weeks, the Russians will make many attempts to put pressure on the frontline and accompany it with loud statements – all this is done exclusively for the Western audience and to raise the stakes in diplomacy," he said.

Kovalenko said that as of the evening of December 1, part of Vovchansk was under the control of the Defense Forces, and that the Russians had not captured Kupiansk, but lied about it.

"Heavy fighting continues at the frontline, the enemy is throwing a lot of forces," summarized the head of the CCD.

Earlier, Russian propagandists wrote that Putin had visited one of the command posts of the Russian Joint Forces Group. In particular, the dictator was informed about the alleged occupation of Pokrovsk and Vovchansk.

The Ukrainian analytical project Deepstate does not record Russia's full control over these settlements, nor over Kupiansk:

Map: Deepstate

Map: Deepstate

Map: Deepstate

Map: Deepstate