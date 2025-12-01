Zelensky says that the Defense Forces have "cleared almost everyone" from Kupyansk
Defense forces have made some progress in the Kupiansk sector in Kharkiv region. This was reported on briefing in Paris, the president said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Head of State acknowledged that the occupiers were making progress in some parts of the frontline. At the same time, he urged to rely on the reports of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation on the battlefield, rather than on information from the media.

"Russia has several offensives and several operations. None of these operations have been successful. But, of course, there are difficult battles in Pokrovsk itself and in other areas," the President said.

He added that the Defense Forces have had more success in the Kupyansk sector, despite Russian claims of occupation of Kupyansk.

"And to be honest, we have purged almost everyone from this city," Zelenskyy emphasized.

