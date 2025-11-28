Ukrainian Armed Forces hold lines on outskirts of Kupyansk and block Russian supply routes – Syrysky
On the outskirts of Kupyansk, Ukrainian troops are holding the designated lines, intensifying fire on the occupiers to block supply routes. This was reported by the Ukrainian Defense Minister after his visit to Kharkiv region reported commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to him, the Kupyansk direction is one of those where the situation requires the most attention. The fighting here is highly dynamic and requires maximum coordination.

Syrsky noted that the Ukrainian military continues to conduct both defensive and search and strike operations. Such active measures are taken daily to stabilize the situation in Kupyansk. The city continues to detect Russian occupants who have infiltrated through the combat lines of the Defense Forces.

"The scale of the Russian leadership's lies about the situation in Kupyansk is staggering. And the truth is that in the days following their statements, less than 40 Russian radio subscribers were recorded in the city," said the Chief of Staff.

He emphasized that on the outskirts of Kupyansk, the Defense Forces are holding the designated lines, intensifying fire on the invaders to block their supply routes.

Syrsky heard reports from the commanders on their needs and gave the necessary instructions to ensure that the units were fully supplied.

Map: DeepState
