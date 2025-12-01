Russians lied about capturing Stavky and Novoselivka in Donetsk region - video

Separate groups of Russians are sneaking into settlements they do not control to shoot propaganda videos

Ukrainian soldier (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

The Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied statements by Russians about the seizure of the settlements of Stavky and Novoselivka in Donetsk region.

The command of the 20th Army and the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state announced the alleged "capture" of the settlements of Stavky and Novoselivka in the area of responsibility of the 60th separate mechanized Ingulets brigade of the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders claim that this is another information manipulation.

The occupiers are using the old tactic of infiltrating separate groups into the area of uncontrolled villages to shoot videos with the tricolor, to simulate "control" and to present losses as successes.

Map: DeepState

Ukrainian units are destroying such groups. But the commanders of Russia's 20th Army continue to report fictitious achievements to satisfy their superiors.

The commander of the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade, Dmytro Rohoziuk, emphasized that the military brigades, together with adjacent units, continue to hold the occupied lines in Donetsk region. There are no grounds to announce the capture of Stavky and Novoselivka.

Russians regularly lie about their successes on the frontline. In particular, on November 20, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied Putin's statements about the alleged capture of Kupyansk and Yampil.

On November 27, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Russians "lied" about the capture of Kupyansk. In fact there are several dozen in the city, the occupiers are cut off from resupply and normal supplies.