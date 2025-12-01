In Myrnohrad, there are difficulties with supplies, and the military have both main and alternative routes for rotation

The military (Photo: 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Forces / Facebook)

The enemy continues to attack logistics routes near Pokrovsk, but the Ukrainian military does not consider this a sign of encirclement. About it says in a statement by the Seventh Air Assault Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In October, the military and political leadership announced the so-called encirclement of the group. Enemy shelling threatens logistics routes and complicates supply and maneuver. There have been isolated cases of enemy presence near logistics corridors.

"However, the Ukrainian military detects and defeats the enemy to ensure logistics. Therefore, such movements of the enemy are not a sign of encirclement," the statement said.

The enemy continues to lose personnel in urban battles. In November, the Ukrainian military eliminated 1221 occupants in the Pokrovsk agglomeration, and another 545 were wounded. 140 vehicles, seven armored combat vehicles and three tanks were destroyed, and 3,220 enemy UAVs of all types were shot down.

The losses of the Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk alone over the past month reached 519 killed and 131 wounded. This is comparable to the strength of an entire battalion.

In Myrnohrad, logistics remain difficult. Ukrainian units have both main and alternative routes for the rotation that has recently taken place.