Adverse weather conditions have complicated the operation of Ukrainian defenders in Pokrovsk, but they continue to counter the Russian invaders, reported 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back Russian troops along the entire contact line in the 7th Corps' area of responsibility. Due to the deteriorating weather conditions, the defense operation in Pokrovsk is complicated. The dense fog that has been hovering over the city over the past day has significantly hampered the work of Ukrainian units, including aerial reconnaissance. This limits visibility, as well as the ability to detect and destroy the enemy," the statement said.

The corps noted that the occupiers are trying to use the reduced visibility to build up their forces, create shelters in buildings and prepare conditions for further offensive.

The command also adds that in case of unfavorable weather conditions, the Russians have the ability to bring more personnel to Pokrovsk.

However, the military emphasized, Ukrainian units in the corps' area of responsibility continue aerial reconnaissance, correction and fire on the invader groups, despite the weather.

According to the defenders, on November 27-28, the Defense Forces killed 29 occupants in Pokrovsk and wounded nine more: "Most of the enemies were eliminated in small arms battles."

"The video (at the beginning of the news – Ed.) demonstrates how difficult it is to detect and eliminate the enemy in low visibility conditions," the military explained.