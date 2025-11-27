Ukrainian Defense Forces clear about 11.5 km² in Pokrovsk over a week – Syrskyi

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Facebook account of the Commander-in-Chief)

Over the past week, the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, has been searching for and destroying occupants on the territory of about 11.5 square kilometers. About reported commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi following a working visit and a meeting with the military performing tasks in the Pokrovsk sector.

He noted that the defense of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and the surrounding areas is being considered comprehensively. Syrskyi emphasized that the tasks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine remain unchanged: to defend positions, detect and destroy the maximum number of occupants and their equipment, block their logistics and effectively counteract in the air.

"We are blocking attempts to storm the cities with small infantry groups. For this purpose, as well as to restore lost positions, our designated units are conducting active operations. Over the past week, in the city of Pokrovsk, we have searched for and destroyed the enemy on the territory of about 11.5 km²," the chief emphasized.

Syrsky confirmed that the Russians were forced to deploy their operational reserve in the Pokrovsko-Myrnohrad agglomeration area.

Russians are trying to constantly change the direction of attacks here, using infiltration tactics, including disguising themselves as civilians or hiding behind them.

The Chief of Staff emphasized that during the meeting they discussed the strengthening of Ukrainian units and the coordinated use of reserves. Particular attention was paid to ensuring the advancement of Ukrainian assault units.

Map: DeepState