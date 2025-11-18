Russians used civilians in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, as human shields, with the military of the first motorized rifle battalion of the 506th motorized rifle regiment involved in the crime. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine and the relevant interception of the occupiers' conversations was made public.

on November 10, Russians attempted to storm Pokrovsk, using the town's residents as human shields. The crime was committed by the first motorized rifle battalion of the 506th motorized rifle regiment of the Russian army, which attacked the southeastern outskirts of the district center.

During a battle in a residential area, an assault group of this unit captured a local man, woman and 13-year-old child.

After that, the occupiers received an order over the radio to use civilians to hide behind them in case of fire contact. Russian invaders forced people to walk in front of them while clearing buildings in the city.

The SBU noted that such actions violate the requirements of Article 28 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War and qualify as a war crime. Ukrainian special service opens criminal proceedings under article on war crimes.