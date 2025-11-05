The Pokrovske community has a total of 1800 people, 1200 of whom live in the town. But food is no longer delivered to the town

Myrnohrad (Photo: EPA/Maria Senovilla)

As of November 5, about 1,200 civilians remained in Pokrovsk despite the fighting in the city. This was reported to by at a meeting of the Donetsk regional military administration.

"According to the data provided by local authorities, about 1,200 people remain in Pokrovsk. Over the past week, a few people have only managed to leave on their own. No one keeps statistics on who exactly took them out and on what conditions," said Dmytro Petlin, a representative of the OVA.

A total of 1,800 people remain in the Pokrovske community. According to officials, these are mostly people with limited mobility. However, Petlin emphasized that he could not guarantee the truthfulness and objectivity of the data provided, as there are hostilities in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

Due to the danger, it is also no longer possible to deliver food to Radensk, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

About 5,000 people remain in Kostiantynivka, according to local authorities. In the community, the total number of civilians is slightly higher - 5200 people.

In total, 1337 children remain in the government-controlled part of Donetsk region. However, they are not in the area of active hostilities. The total population of the region is 199,000 citizens.