Skelia stormtroopers planted a flag on Pokrovsk city council. The building is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces – video

The flag of Ukraine on the Pokrovsk city council (video screenshot)

Soldiers of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" returned the Ukrainian flag to the city council building in Pokrovsk. Details told in the regiment and showed a video of the work.

According to the military, the Russians spread propaganda about "full control" over the city and hung their flag on the city council building. However, soldiers of the 210th and 1st assault battalions cleared the building of the enemy and returned the Ukrainian flag.

The operation was carried out in two stages: first, logistical routes, personnel support, and movement routes were planned. After that, the military began to implement the plan.

The military's vehicle was damaged by explosives, but they were able to enter the city. The two groups moved through the streets with the most trees and shelters, and eliminated enemy soldiers on their way, the military said. One of the groups was ambushed, but drones neutralized the enemy.

"The element of surprise was achieved. The groups destroyed the enemy who was inside the building. It is under Ukrainian control," the regiment said .

According to the military, there are some movements of the Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk, but the enemy is "being destroyed at a high rate". Groups of the 425th regiment and other units continue to be brought into the city.