Mopping up of Russians continues in Pokrovsk. Enemy spotted on the outskirts of Myrnohrad – video
As of 13:00 on November 03, the operation to clear Pokrovsk of Russian occupants continues. The situation in Myrnohrad is tense, but not threatening, 7th Air Assault Corps.
"Active clearing of the north of Pokrovsk from the occupants continues. Thanks to coordinated actions, the Defense Forces stopped the expansion of the Russian presence in this part of the city and prevented the enemy from cutting the road connecting Pokrovsk and Rodynske," the military said .
Over the past few days, the defense forces have managed to create opportunities to replenish troops in Pokrovsk with additional manpower and equipment. On November 2, 19 Russians were killed in the city.
The military continues to deploy more assault units and special forces to counter the occupiers.
Russian soldiers were also spotted on the outskirts of the southeastern suburbs of Myrnohrad. However, according to the military, their number is insignificant – about 10 people. Efforts are underway to eliminate them .
"The city's defense has already been reinforced with additional forces. We have clear plans to counteract the enemy and maintain close coordination to stabilize the situation," the DSHV summarized .
- on October 31, reported that the GUR had launched an airborne operation in the areas of Pokrovsk that Russia had declared "controlled". The operation is being led personally by Kirill Budanov .
- The next day, the intelligence denied Russian statements about the alleged destruction of the airborne operation in Pokrovsk.
- As of the evening of November 1, Syrsky reported that there is no encirclement and blocking of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, special forces are involved in the operation.
- The DSHV reported that in Pokrovsk they managed to improve the tactical position in several blocks.
