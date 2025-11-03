Mopping up of Russians continues in Pokrovsk. Enemy spotted on the outskirts of Myrnohrad – video

In the north of Pokrovsk, we managed to stop the expansion of the Russian presence and prevent the road from being cut

A damaged Russian tank (Illustrative photo: t.me/corps7DSHV)

As of 13:00 on November 03, the operation to clear Pokrovsk of Russian occupants continues. The situation in Myrnohrad is tense, but not threatening, 7th Air Assault Corps.

"Active clearing of the north of Pokrovsk from the occupants continues. Thanks to coordinated actions, the Defense Forces stopped the expansion of the Russian presence in this part of the city and prevented the enemy from cutting the road connecting Pokrovsk and Rodynske," the military said .

Over the past few days, the defense forces have managed to create opportunities to replenish troops in Pokrovsk with additional manpower and equipment. On November 2, 19 Russians were killed in the city.

The military continues to deploy more assault units and special forces to counter the occupiers.

Russian soldiers were also spotted on the outskirts of the southeastern suburbs of Myrnohrad. However, according to the military, their number is insignificant – about 10 people. Efforts are underway to eliminate them .

"The city's defense has already been reinforced with additional forces. We have clear plans to counteract the enemy and maintain close coordination to stabilize the situation," the DSHV summarized .