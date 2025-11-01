Intelligence denies Russian claims of "destruction" of HUR commandos in Pokrovsk – Suspilne

Stabilization actions under Budanov's leadership "in a certain area" of Pokrovsk are being extended, a GUR source said

The operation to stabilize the situation in Pokrovsk with the participation of military intelligence continues, and the statement of the Russian military leadership about the alleged destruction of the Ukrainian landing force in the city is not true. This was reported by Suspilne, citing sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

According to the source, stabilization efforts continue under the leadership of the chief of the HUR Kyrylo Budanov "in the designated area" of Pokrovsk.

"The information about the alleged destruction of the Ukrainian landing force is another Russian provocation and the work of Russian propaganda, it is a lie, like all previous reports [by the head of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces] Valeria Gerasimova about the alleged encirclement and capture of a Ukrainian city," he added.

Earlier, on November 1, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that an attempted landing by the HUR special forces was allegedly foiled near Pokrovsk. The occupiers claimed to have allegedly killed all 11 defenders who landed from the helicopter.

The day before, on October 31, Suspilne's interlocutors in the Defense Forces reported that the HUR has launched an airborne operation in the areas of Pokrovsk that Russia has declared "controlled" and that lieutenant general Budanov is personally in charge of the operation.

As of the last day of October, the Ukrainian analytical project Deepstate recorded that part of Pokrovsk was under Russian control, but most of the city was in the gray zone.

