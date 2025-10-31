Zelensky: Today there is no encirclement in Pokrovsk, our forces control the situation

President acknowledges that Russians are in Pokrovsk, but the Defense Forces are destroying them

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Russians failed to surround Ukrainian forces in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, but the situation in the city is difficult. This was reported by at a briefing by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Head of State said that Ukraine, Russia, Europe and the United States have different maps of real combat operations.

"And at some point we coordinate all this, we understand where there are certain problems and where there are certain manipulations," the president stated .

Zelensky noted that the situation in Pokrovsk is difficult. The occupiers have concentrated about 170,000 personnel in this area.

As of Friday morning, there are no changes in Pokrovsk. There are occupants in the city, but the Defense Forces are destroying them.

"There is a serious battle for Pokrovsk. They were tasked with taking this Pokrovsk, our Pokrovsk. Because they failed to take Sumy, they failed to take Kupyansk. They realize that they will lose Kupiansk," the Head of State emphasized.

The president clarifies that there is no encirclement of the Defense Forces in the city, defenders control the situation.

"Of course, there is a tense situation with the enemy on all sides," Zelensky said.

On October 29, paratroopers reported that Russia had engaged about 11,000 invaders to surround the Pokrovsk agglomeration.

On October 30, the DSHV reported that Russians are not entrenched in the Pokrovsk areas, but periodically move, including by changing into civilian clothes.