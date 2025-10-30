Syrskyi threatens to dismiss commanders for irresponsibility in the Pokrovsk sector

In Pokrovsk, the enemy is amassing infantry in the city's buildings. The primary task is to destroy the Russian forces

Oleksandr Sirsky (Photo: t.me/osirsky)

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are working to strengthen the resilience of the defense in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy is trying to gain a foothold in the city. Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi warned commanders that he would remove them from office for irresponsibility in this area.

"Every commander, regardless of their level, must organize high-quality execution of tasks. I have strictly warned commanders against irresponsibility. I will take tough measures for this, up to and including dismissal," he said .

According to Syrskyi, the enemy is increasing its activity in the Pokrovsko-Myrnohrad agglomeration. The situation is complicated, but there is no question of "blocking" the Defense Forces, as Russian propaganda claims.

The Chief of Staff noted that in Pokrovsk, Russian infantry, avoiding combat, accumulates in urban areas and changes locations. Therefore, the primary task is to detect and destroy the enemy.

"In such conditions, the quality work of our reconnaissance and attack drones is extremely important. In addition to unmanned systems, groups of airborne troops, assault regiments, the Special Forces, the Airborne Forces, the Security Service, the National Guard, the National Police of Ukraine and others are conducting strike and search operations in the city to eliminate the enemy," emphasized Syrskyi .

The Commander-in-Chief issued an order and set the task of strengthening the protection of logistics and evacuation routes. He also made a number of other decisions, the details of which he did not disclose.

"All decisions are made promptly. They are based on maintaining a reasonable balance between goals and capabilities. But the main priority is to save the lives of our soldiers," he said .

The Dobropillia operation is also ongoing. Assault units have advanced another 200 to 550 meters in certain areas. In total, 186.8 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory have been liberated during this operation, and 246.8 square kilometers have been cleared of Russian subversive and reconnaissance groups.