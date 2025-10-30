The Russians are not entrenched in districts of Pokrovsk at the Donetsk region, but periodically move around, also disguised in civilian clothes. This was reported by the 7th rapid reaction corps of the Air Assault Forces of the AFU in post about the situation in the city and neighboring Myrnohrad as of 11:00 a.m. on October 30.

"The defense forces continue the operation to counteract the occupants who managed to infiltrate and amass in Pokrovsk. We continue to build up forces and means to search for and destroy the enemy. In particular, the number of unmanned aerial vehicles is increasing," the statement said.

The corps reported that on October 29, Ukrainian defenders killed 13 occupants in Pokrovsk, four of them near the stele at the entrance to the city in the northwestern part of the settlement.

The day before, the Ukrainian OSINT project Deepstate published a video showing the destruction of the Russian flag on this ceiling with the help of a drone on the morning of the 29th (the post below contains foul language, 18+). By data of analysts, the strike was carried out by the 414th separate brigade of unmanned systems "Birds of Magyar".

The 7th corps noted that in recent days, the work to destroy the occupiers was complicated by unfavorable weather conditions, as fog and rain reduced the effectiveness of aerial reconnaissance.

The unit also reported that after a long silence, the invaders resumed "flagpole tactics" in the Pokrovsk sector, i.e., planting their flags and posting relevant videos on social media: "The use of this primitive tool of IPSO [information and psychological operations], together with false statements about city surroundings on the part of hostile political elements is just a demonstration that the enemy wants to make wishful thinking."

"The occupants do not gain a foothold in the districts of Pokrovsk, but periodically move around. In particular, they change into civilian clothes," the military added.

According to them, logistics in Pokrovsk are complicated due to the presence of a significant number of Russian FPV drones in the sky, but it is possible.

In addition, the invaders are also active in the area of Myrnohrad – while in Pokrovsk the Russian Federation attacks mainly with infantry, near Myrnohrad it uses both infiltration in several defense directions and open use of armored vehicles, the 7th Corps explained.

"The other day, the Russians carried out another mechanized assault. During the enemy attack, our military destroyed five armored vehicles, two cars and at least 14 occupants. Eight of them were on the outskirts of Myrnohrad. The defense forces continue to work to identify and destroy the remnants of the occupiers," the defenders summarized.

Meanwhile, on October 29, Deepstate recorded the occupiers' advance near Pokrovsk and an increase in the gray zone in and around the city. Changes to the project map appear with a delay.

Deepstate map as of October 28, 2025

Map: Deepstate

