Ukrainian defenders have improved their tactical position in several blocks of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, the 7th rapid reaction corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported in post about the situation in the city as of 15:00 on November 1.

"The situation in Pokrovsk remains complex and dynamic. As a result of successful countermeasures, the Ukrainian military managed to improve the tactical situation in several city neighborhoods," the statement said.

The corps reported that the Defense Forces are increasing the number of assault groups in Pokrovsk, using various methods of moving the military, while the defenders are working on solutions to block Russia's logistics and cut it off.

The military also spoke about the successful landing of defenders near Pokrovsk, noting that it was a complex operation that required synchronized actions of various parts of the Defense Forces.

The day before, on October 31, Suspilne's interlocutors in the Defense Forces reported that the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) has launched an amphibious operation in the areas of Pokrovsk that Russia has declared "controlled" and that the head of the agency is personally in charge of the operation Kyrylo Budanov. The next day, media sources denied Russian statements about the alleged destruction of the defenders who landed from the helicopter and reported the continuation of the operation.

In the face of an immediate threat from the occupiers, it was necessary to create all conditions for the safe passage of the board and landing of the military – for this purpose, in particular, air defense, electronic warfare and intelligence units, as well as unmanned systems were involved, the 7th Corps said.

The defenders also reported on the occupiers' losses: "We are keeping the enemy under fire control, and the number of eliminated Russians in Pokrovsk is gradually increasing. Over the past week, 85 Russians were killed in the city. In total, in October, in the area of responsibility of the 7th Airborne Brigade's 7th Corps, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 1320 Russians, and another 646 were "disabled". We are building up our capabilities to counter kamikaze drones. Over the last day alone, the Defense Forces shot down 5 Shaheds and 1 Geranium.